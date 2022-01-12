Man shot in SW Atlanta pronounced dead at Grady Hospital, police say

The Atlanta Police Department is working to learn why a person was shot in Southwest Atlanta before they died at the Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said officers went to the hospital at about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of a gunshot victim from Grady officials.

Police said the victim came to Grady in a non-emergency vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police learned the shooting happened at 201 Moury Avenue.

Detectives are investigating and did not identify the shooting victim.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE