Man shot in chest during argument, Fayette County deputies arrest suspected shooter

An argument between two men Saturday night ended with gunfire, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

The two men were working on a car but got into a dispute at some point.

One of the men shot the other man in the chest, authorities said. Deputies responded to the scene in the 300 block of Tyrone Road.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, the sheriff's office confirmed.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition in unknown.

An investigation in ongoing.

