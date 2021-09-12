Man shot in arm behind Buckhead restaurant, police say

article

Police said a man was shot behind a Buckhead restaurant on Sunday evening.

It happened behind Kyma located at 3085 Piedmont Road NE at the corner of East Paces Ferry Road NE. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man shot in the arm in the parking lot behind the restaurant.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they have not immediately determined the circumstances behind the shooting, but are investigating reports the man interrupted a car break-in.

The name of the victim has not been released.

