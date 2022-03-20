Man shot, hospitalized after shooting near Pittman Park

Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot near the Pittman Park area Sunday evening.

According to investigators, officers went to 1093 West Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was described as alert, conscious and breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

An investigation continues.

