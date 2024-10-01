Man shot in groin during argument in west Atlanta, police say

article

A shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 1 left an adult male with a gunshot wound to the groin.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1100 block Sells Ave. SW near Lawton Street SW around 12:56 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found the victim, who was later transported to the hospital by Grady EMS. The victim was stable at time of transport.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the victim and a male. After the shooting, the man left the scene in what witnesses believe to be a gray Kia sedan.

The incident is still under investigation.