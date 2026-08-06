Man shot in foot drives 9 miles across southwest Atlanta, police say

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The Brief A 32-year-old man drove nine miles to Butner Road after being shot in the foot near Metropolitan Parkway SW. Authorities reported the victim was alert, conscious and breathing while being transported to a local hospital. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's aggravated assault unit are working to determine what led to the shooting.



A 32-year-old man drove about nine miles from a shooting scene in southwest Atlanta after being hit in the foot.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:16 p.m. near the corner of Metropolitan Parkway SW and Pegg Road SW. SKYFOX 5 flew over the 2600 block of Butner Road, where the man drove, and spotted investigators focusing on a red pickup truck in the driveway of a home.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was shot along Metropolitan Parkway and ended up at the Butner Road location. He was alert, conscious and breathing as he was being taken to the hospital.

Atlanta Police Department aggravated assault unit investigators gather around a red pickup truck on Butner Road SW after a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot along Metropolitan Parkway SW and drove nine miles across southwest Atlanta for help on Au Expand

The Atlanta Police Department's aggravated assault unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information regarding potential suspects or a motive in the shooting. It remains unknown what led to the gunfire near Metropolitan Parkway SW and Pegg Road SW. Police have not identified the 32-year-old victim.