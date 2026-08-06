Person shot near Turner Hill Road in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday afternoon near Turner Hill Road.
What we know:
Authorities responded to the shooting scene on Thursday afternoon near Turner Hill Road, where they located one injured individual. Police confirmed the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX 5 Atlanta news crews at QuikTrip reported seeing a damaged car with multiple bullet holes being towed away.
DeKalb County police are investigating after a person and a vehicle were shot near Turner Hill Road on August 6, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Police have not released information regarding potential suspects or what led up to the gunfire.
It remains unclear if anyone has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County police, who confirmed details regarding the shooting and injuries, as well as FOX 5 Atlanta crews, who observed the scene.