Person shot near Turner Hill Road in DeKalb County, police say

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The Brief Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday afternoon near Turner Hill Road. Emergency responders found one victim suffering from injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. FOX 5 Atlanta crews saw a vehicle marked with multiple bullet holes being towed from the area.



DeKalb County police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday afternoon near Turner Hill Road.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the shooting scene on Thursday afternoon near Turner Hill Road, where they located one injured individual. Police confirmed the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5 Atlanta news crews at QuikTrip reported seeing a damaged car with multiple bullet holes being towed away.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating after a person and a vehicle were shot near Turner Hill Road on August 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released information regarding potential suspects or what led up to the gunfire.

It remains unclear if anyone has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.