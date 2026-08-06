Atlanta police officer arrested following domestic incident

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The Brief An Atlanta police officer was arrested after her wife reported a violent domestic incident at their home. Sgt. Ashlee Maltbia-Burgess faces battery and family violence charges following an investigation by authorities. Department officials placed the officer on non-enforcement status while internal affairs reviews the allegations.



An Atlanta police officer was placed on non-enforcement duty after surrendering at the Fulton County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant Monday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Sgt. Ashlee Maltbia-Burgess faces charges of battery and family violence following her arrest.

Department officials confirmed she was relieved of duty and assigned to a non-enforcement role while the agency's internal affairs office investigates the allegations.

"It is to be noted that the Atlanta Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, and officers are expected to abide by the highest standards of our profession," the agency said in a statement.

The backstory:

The arrest follows a domestic report filed July 31 by the officer's wife, who told investigators that Maltbia-Burgess jumped on top of her while she was sleeping in bed after a day of continuous arguing.

According to the police report, Maltbia-Burgess picked her wife up by the neck and pinned her between a nightstand and the bed.

The couple had lived together for 10 years. Following the encounter, the victim took their child and left the home to stay elsewhere.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding bond arrangements or upcoming court appearances for Maltbia-Burgess.