Alleged serial robber known as ‘master of disguise’ faces federal charges

The Brief Tracy Daryl Mingo, 33, of College Park, was formally arraigned on 20 federal counts, including Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Between Oct. 20, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026, Mingo allegedly robbed 10 Circle K, Subway, and Family Dollar locations at gunpoint across metro Atlanta in disguises. FBI agents and local law enforcement located and arrested Mingo on Jan. 2, as he was in the middle of putting on a security guard disguise, which was the exact same uniform he used to rob a Circle K the previous night, according to prosecutors.



A 33-year-old man known as the 'master of disguise' was arraigned in federal court on Thursday after he allegedly robbed 10 metro Atlanta businesses at gunpoint while in different disguises, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know:

Tracy Daryl Mingo is facing federal charges for alleged armed robberies between Oct. 20, 2025 and Jan. 1.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Mingo allegedly robbed 10 Circle K, Subway, and Family Dollar stores in College Park, Decatur, East Point, Fairburn, Marietta, and Union City.

Federal prosecutors stated that Mingo allegedly entered the stores late at night after almost all customers had left, then robbed the store employees at gunpoint.

The man allegedly wore different disguises during the robberies, from dressing as a construction worker to a security guard.

The FBI and local law enforcement authorities arrested Mingo on Jan. 2, as he was putting on a security guard disguise allegedly used during the robbery at the Circle K store the night before.

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On Thursday, Mingo appeared in federal court for his arraignment to hear the charges against him. He was indicted on July 28.

What they're saying:

Federal officials condemned Mingo's alleged crime spree.

"During his months-long reign of terror, Mingo allegedly endangered the lives of more than a dozen store employees across ten different locations by robbing them at gunpoint," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "I am proud of the collaborative efforts of the FBI and our local police partners to identify Mingo and arrest him before anyone was seriously hurt."

FBI leadership emphasized that Mingo's attempts to hide behind costumes ultimately failed due to the work of law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta.

"For months, Mingo allegedly used disguises in an attempt to evade identification and continue targeting innocent workers at gunpoint. He underestimated the determination of the investigators pursuing him and the strength of the partnerships that exist between the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners," said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how much cash or merchandise Mingo is accused of taking from the 10 businesses he allegedly robbed.

Federal officials did not provide the exact street addresses or specific dates for each of the individual robberies.

Mingo's next court date is unknown.

What's next:

Mingo is facing 20 total counts of Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If convicted, Mingo faces a minimum of 63 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

He is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service as the court process continues.