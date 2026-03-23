Man shot in face and arms on Fairburn Road in Atlanta

The Brief A 44-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot multiple times in the face and both arms. Despite his severe injuries, the victim was alert and breathing when Atlanta Police arrived at the scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. While the victim was located on MLK Jr. Drive, preliminary investigations suggest the actual shooting took place at 195 Fairburn Road NW.



Atlanta Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW at approximately 10:22 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot in the face and both of his arms.

Despite the nature of his injuries, police report the man was alert and breathing at the time. He was quickly transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The preliminary investigation has since revealed that the shooting actually occurred at 195 Fairburn Road NW. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to that scene to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

What we don't know:

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.