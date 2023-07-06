Man shot early Thursday morning on Eastwyck Circle in Decatur

A man was short early Thursday morning on Eastwyck Circle in Decatur, according to DeKalb County Police.

Police say they responded to a non-fatal shooting shortly before 5 a.m. July 6 in the 100 block of Eastwyck Circle. The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, police have not said what the motive may be behind the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

MAP OF THE AREA