Man shot early Thursday morning on Eastwyck Circle in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was short early Thursday morning on Eastwyck Circle in Decatur, according to DeKalb County Police.
Police say they responded to a non-fatal shooting shortly before 5 a.m. July 6 in the 100 block of Eastwyck Circle. The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
At this time, police have not said what the motive may be behind the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
MAP OF THE AREA