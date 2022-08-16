Man shot during attempted robbery rushed to hospital, police say

article

A man was taken to the hospital after he told police he was shot during an attempted robbery off Joe Lowery Boulevard SW.

According to Atlanta police, the incident happened during the early morning hours Tuesday near Parsons Street SW. The man told investigators that he was shot by a black male who attempted to rob him. The suspect then took off on foot.

The man, who police say was shot in his lower stomach, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.