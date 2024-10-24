Man shot during attempted robbery after asking for directions, Atlanta police say

article

A 23-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning, Oct. 5, following an attempted robbery near 275 Ted Turner Drive SW, according to Atlanta police.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the incident began when the victim approached two unidentified men to ask for directions to the nearest convenience store. After providing directions, the men reportedly followed the victim. A short time later, the men allegedly attempted to rob him of his belongings, leading to a physical struggle that escalated to gunfire.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. He was reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing when transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the incident to uncover more details.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting "CSGA" and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Individuals providing information do not need to disclose their identity and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.