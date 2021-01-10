Man shot at DeKalb County gas station, police search for suspect

DeKalb County police need help finding whoever was responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

"They attempted to take my life but they failed," the victim said.

This recent victim of gun violence asked to remain anonymous as the men he claims behind his shooting are still out there.

"I think they were trying to rob me but I only had 6 dollars," the man said.

The man was at the BP gas station Tuesday night helping a roommate get gas when he noticed something was off.

"As I’m walking out the young man with dreadlocks came to me and was offering to sell me marijuana but I refused," the victim described.

"He walked out behind me and was making gang signs with his hands. I see the other young man walk out behind him and go towards the corner with two other young men,"

The victim said he then saw a black SUV pull up and more people get out.

"[The man] grabbed me by my hair and throat and slammed my head into the wall about three times or so," the man described.

"The large guy with the dreads pulled out a large gun and he pointed it at my chest. I grabbed it and moved it away from me and it ended up going off into my shoulder."

The man was able to get back to the car and tell the roommate he was with what happened.

He was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung, broken scapula, several broken ribs, a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and a tube in his chest to help remove internal bleeding.

"A gun is a tool it’s not a toy. Robbery is a crime and it’s not a way of life," The victim said.

The man said he still remembers the faces of those responsible for shooting and injuring him.

"If I see them again I will recognize them. The only thing I ask is that they face justice for what they did to me," the man said.

If you know anything about this shooting come forward to DeKalb Police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

