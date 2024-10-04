Man shot to death by car break-in suspect at NW Atlanta apartments

One man is dead after a shooting during a car break-in overnight in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Huff Road.

Officers say the man was shot and killed by a person who had been seen breaking into his car.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

The gunman remains on the run.

Investigators have not shared the identities of the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.