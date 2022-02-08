Man shot, car stolen from DeKalb County gas station, police say

article

The DeKalb County Police Department said a man is hospitalized after being shot during a possible robbery at a gas station.

Police said the man was in surgery on Tuesday morning.

Police said the man's car may have been stolen at around 9:30 p.m. from a Valero gas station at 5600 block of Redan Road.

DeKalb County investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

