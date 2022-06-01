Man shot in attempted robbery on popular Atlanta street

article

One man is recovering in the hospital from a shooting during an attempted robbery on a busy Atlanta street.

Police say the shooting happened right before midnight Tuesday on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue.

According to investigators, two men were walking back to their car from a bar in the area when at least two other men tried to rob them.

Officials tell FOX 5 that at sometime during the robbery, one of the victims was shot twice. His friend managed to grab him and take him to a local fire station for help.

Medics took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is recovering from surgery in stable condition.

The shooter and his accomplice are not in custody and police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

Advertisement

Officers are encouraging anyone who has information about the shooting to please call the Atlanta Police Department.