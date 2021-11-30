Man shot at gas pump in East Point, police say
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police said a man was shot at a Texaco gas pump in East Point on Monday evening.
East Point Police Department Officers went to 2067 Delowe Drive to investigate reports of a person shot.
Police found a man in his car and Grady EMS transported him to a hospital. Police did not provide an update on his condition.
Police said the victim was at a gas pump when an unknown suspect approached him and shot him. The suspect left in a black Ford Mustang, police said.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call 404-761-2177.
