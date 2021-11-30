Man shot at gas pump in East Point, police say

article

Police said a man was shot at a Texaco gas pump in East Point on Monday evening.

East Point Police Department Officers went to 2067 Delowe Drive to investigate reports of a person shot.

Police found a man in his car and Grady EMS transported him to a hospital. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

Police said the victim was at a gas pump when an unknown suspect approached him and shot him. The suspect left in a black Ford Mustang, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 404-761-2177.

