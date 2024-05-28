Man shot during apartment break-in on Cheshire Bridge Road

A man was shot during an apparent burglary overnight at an apartment on Northeast Atlanta's Cheshire Bridge Road, officials say.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 the victim was shot in the arm late Monday night at the CB Lofts, located near the Interstate 85 interchange.

Officers on the scene didn't say much about the investigation, but FOX 5's Marc Teichner did talk with a neighbor named Josymar. He said that he and his cousin were listening to music when they heard a loud bang followed by the complex's fire alarm.

Josymar opened his door to see what was going on and said he saw two young men dressed in black hoodies running down the hall, carrying a couple of large bags. When they noticed him, Josymar says one of the men pointed a gun at him. Josymar then slammed and locked his door.

After waiting a couple of minutes, Josymar and his cousin went out in the hallway. They saw his neighbor's door had been kicked in. When they entered that apartment, they found the neighbor bleeding from his arm. Josymar then called 911.

The neighbor told Josymar he didn't know the gunmen and that they kicked in his door, robbed and then shot him.

Detectives have not released any details about the man's condition or given out any kind of suspect description. Josymar says police were trying to get their hands on residents' doorbell camera video, hoping to ID the shooters.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the Atlanta Police Department.