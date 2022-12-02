Suspect in deadly Riverdale shopping center shooting in custody

Clayton County police say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Riverdale.

Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department say officers found the male victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a shopping center parking lot of the 8500 block of Highway 85.

Authorities have identified the man as 31-year-old Corey Brooks.

It's unclear what events led up to the shooting, but detectives say arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Andre Bullock.

Bullock is charged with malice murder, aggravated assaulted, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

