Man shot and killed after firing at officers, trying to rob Memorial Drive gas station, police say

A man is dead after Atlanta Police say officers were forced to shoot him after he fired multiple rounds at officers at two different location Thursday afternoon.

The deadly shooting happened at the gas station on the corner of Moreland Avenue SE and Memorial Drive in east Atlanta, but started around 1 p.m. at 205 Memorial Drive. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton outlined the events which lead to the deadly shooting during a press conference.

Deputy Chief Hampton says an officer encountered a man loading a firearm and commanded him to drop his gun.

Instead, Hampton says the man fired a shot at the officer’s patrol car. The officer was not injured and was able to give a good description of the man over the radio.

The man fled to the nearby gas station as more officers arrived to the scene. The deputy chief says the man forced his way behind the counter, gun in hand, and attempted to get into the cash register.

Officers called out to him from outside the store. Hampton says the man retaliated by firing once at them.

Two clerks inside the store were not injured.

Officers retreated to safer, more tactically practical locations just minutes before the man came out of the store, Hampton says.

"The suspect came out of the store with his weapon brandished and officers discharged their weapon, said Deputy Chief Hampton.

Hampton says the man was hit by the gunfire.

"And then, even while on the ground, the suspect fired at least one more round in the direction of officers," Hampton said. "Multiple officers discharged their weapon, striking the suspect."

A woman in the area told FOX 5 Atlanta that she heard about six gunshots.

The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died.

One officer suffered minor injuries, but no officers were injured by gunfire.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum offered condolences to the family of the man, saying this is never the outcome officers want.

The chief also praised his officer for stopping the armed man before someone got hurt.

The name of the man has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

