Man shot after suspect takes phone and attempts to use money transfer app

Atlanta police are investigating after gunshots were fired during an altercation over a cell phone Thursday afternoon.

Officers went to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and found a male victim at the scene who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect asked to use the victim's cell phone, but after he had the phone he tried to use a money transfer app, police said.

Authorities said the victim was armed and confronted the suspect. "During the struggle, the victim’s firearm discharged, striking the victim," Atlanta police said.

The suspect then left the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No word on his condition.

An investigation continues.

