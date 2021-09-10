Man shoots two breaking into his car, kills one at Buckhead shopping center, police say

Atlanta police said a man confronted two people breaking into his vehicle at a Buckhead shopping center, pulled out his gun, and shot at them. One man was killed, another was rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened at the Peachtree Battle shopping center located at 2359 Peachtree Road. A man told police he had just walked out of Publix with his groceries when he saw two young men stealing items from his Jeep and confronted them.

"It escalated the victim chose to take his weapon and defend himself against the people breaking into the vehicle," said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

Police said the owner of the Jeep fired his gun. One man was killed. Police said the other started firing back as he ran away.

Police set up a perimeter and found the second man not far from the shopping center. He had been shot in the wrist and was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators had a section of the parking lot taped off for hours. Investigators found shell casings, damage to some vehicles and some of the owner's belongings that were in his Jeep on the pavement.

Police said this is still an active investigation. They'll be pulling all the evidence together and looking at surveillance video so they know exactly what transpired.

When asked if the owner of the Jeep would face any charges, police said it was too early in the investigation to make that determination.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at Peachtree Battle Promenade in Buckhead. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

