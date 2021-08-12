Man shoots stepfather during argument, police say

article

A fight between family members ended with a shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

It happened around midnight at a house on Richardson Street.

Police say a man shot his stepfather during an argument. Officers arrested the man.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they are said to be recovering.

Investigators were working to determine if the shooting was self defense.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

