Man set fires in LaGrange hospital patients' rooms during 'hostage situation,' police say

A man faces charges in LaGrange for allegedly starting fires in a hospital room before creating a "hostage situation" when he told hospital staff he had a gun and bomb.

The LaGrange Police Department said officers arrested James E. Smith III with the help of security staff. Police went at 1:52 a.m. to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded after Smith claimed he was armed with a gun and bomb.

Police said Smith tried to cause an explosion by using in-room oxygen to light fires in the hospital.

Smith faces charges for aggravated assault, arson, terroristic threats and battery.