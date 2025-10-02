Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously injured at Park Tavern, attacker may attend USC

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 2, 2025 1:42pm EDT
Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

The Brief

    • 20-year-old man injured in assault at Park Tavern.
    • Victim suffered serious head injuries after fight.
    • Police released photo; suspect may attend USC.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a possible suspect in a violent assault at Park Tavern on Sept. 1 that left a 20-year-old man critically injured.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:23 a.m. to the Midtown bar, where they found the victim unconscious with head and facial injuries. He was breathing but not alert and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say the victim had been in a verbal dispute with another man before the argument escalated into a physical fight. Police released a photo of the suspect, who may attend the University of South Carolina.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

