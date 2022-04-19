Man seriously injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartments

article

Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 the shooting happened around midnight at the Eagles Run Apartments on the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Road SE.

Investigators say one man was shot and rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody at this time and have not released the identity of the victim.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.