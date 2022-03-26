Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing man to death in ex-girlfriend's apartment

article

The Cobb County District Attorney's Office said a Lithia Springs man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a man to death in his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

On Thursday, Rendell Russell received a life sentence without the possibility of parole, plus 10 years, after he was convicted of murdering 26-year-old Gregory James in October 2020. Prosecutors said there were five children in the apartment.

It happened on Oct. 27, 2022, at the Sierra Forest apartments in Mableton. Prosecutors said Russell was forced to leave his ex's apartment after he entered uninvited. He returned later with a machete, prosecutors said. Russell used a key to get in and stabbed James more than 10 times.

Russell's ex-girlfriend, the children present for the murder, several Cobb County police officers and the Cobb County Medical Examiner were some of the witnesses that provided testimony during the trial.

According to the warrant, Russell found James sleeping in bed with the woman who lived in the apartment when he stabbed him to death. Police documents obtained by FOX 5 state the woman witnessed the attack.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE