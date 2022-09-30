Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing ride-share driver helping his girlfriend

article

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life plus five years in prison for the 2019 murder of an off-duty ride-share driver who had offered to take his girlfriend to a hospital following a fight.

De’monte Anderson was found guilty Thursday of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony by a DeKalb County jury.

Anderson and his girlfriend got into a fight at a convenience store on Oct. 27, 2019. Prosecutors say 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts offered to take her to the hospital, which she agreed to, but first wanted to drop off her car and get some things from her apartment. There, she was confronted again by Anderson, who then accused her of having an affair with Roberts.

She left the apartment and went to take care of her car when she heard two shots. She then saw Roberts leaning out of his vehicle. Anderson then approached her and struck her in the face telling her "Don’t make me kill you, too" before fleeing the scene.

Roberts was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Anderson was located a month later in Decatur and taken into custody.

Prosecutors say Anderson made several phone calls to his girlfriend while in jail awaiting trail asking her not to testify. A letter written by Anderson was later found in his jail cell appearing to outline a plan to have his girlfriend killed before trial.