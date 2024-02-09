Man sentenced to life for stabbing Walton County woman to death in 2022

article

Gregory Deonte Norwood has been convicted and sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Crystal Powell. A Walton County jury delivered the verdict Feb. 9, finding Norwood guilty of Malice Murder, 2 counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Family Violence Battery, and 5 counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of April 16, 2022, when Norwood went to Powell's Monroe residence. Powell, a mother of four, including an infant fathered by Norwood, had additional young cousins present. Following an argument, Norwood stabbed Powell 14 times, resulting in her death just outside her front door. Disturbingly, the other five children, aged 3 to 11, witnessed the horrifying event.

The oldest child courageously called 911 after Norwood fled the scene with the infant. The City of Monroe Police Department led the investigation, resulting in Norwood's arrest in Newton County shortly afterward. DNA evidence, including blood on Norwood's shoes matching the victim's, played a crucial role in linking him to the crime.

During the trial, the State presented evidence of prior domestic violence by Norwood against Powell. The Medical Examiner's testimony indicated that the fatal injuries were not consistent with being self-inflicted, refuting Norwood's claims. The five children also provided brave testimony.

Norwood attempted to shift blame during his trial, claiming that Powell stabbed herself 14 times. However, the jury, deliberating for less than an hour on the fifth day of the trial, rejected his version of events. The verdict returned guilty on all counts.

Following the verdict, emotional supporters and family members of Crystal Powell shared the impact of the senseless crime. Judge Layla Zon then imposed a sentence of Life Without Parole plus 100 years in prison.

The prosecution team, led by Assistant District Attorney Lacey Majors, Senior Assistant District Attorney Jacqueline Fletcher, Chief Investigator Josh Chambers, Victim Services Director Kim Kelly, and Legal Assistant Heather Johnson, worked diligently on the case. The Monroe Police Department handled the investigation, with assistance from the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Gwinnett County Police Department, the GBI crime lab, Walton County 911, and the DA's Office.

While recognizing that this verdict cannot bring back Crystal Powell, District Attorney Randy McGinley expressed hope that it provides some level of closure and justice to her family and friends. He extended gratitude to everyone who supported the family during the trial and commended the Monroe Police Department for their excellent work, along with the assisting agencies involved in the investigation.