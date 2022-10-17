Man sentenced to 20 years in 2017 vehicular homicide that killed baby

article

Clunis Calvert was sentenced on Friday for the 2017 car crash that killed a 4-month-old boy and injured his parents.

On Oct. 14, Calvert pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and crashing into the Montoya's minivan on Nov. 14, 2017. DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Mark Anthony Scott sentenced him to 20 years--serving 10 years in custody, with the possibility of probation as recommended by the state.

The crash happened on Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Presidents Way in DeKalb County when Calvert crossed the median, entered the opposite driving lane and smashed into the car head-on.

The collision sent Matias Montoya to Egleston Children's Hospital where he died two days later. The baby's parents sustained knee and back injuries, and two other passengers suffered shoulder injuries.

Calvert was charged with homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree, four counts of serious injury by vehicle, and DUI per se.

"DUI per se" is a legal term meaning someone had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of 0.08 grams while operating a motor vehicle.

He was 21 years old at the time.

Now at 26, he's headed to prison to serve his time.