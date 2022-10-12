Man charged with 2017 Tucker crash that killed baby expected to plead guilty

article

The man charged with killing a 4-month-old in a car crash in 2017 is expected to plead guilty to the homicide on Friday.

On Nov. 14, 2017, police said Clunis Calvert smashed into a vehicle traveling the opposite direction at the intersection of Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Presidents Way in DeKalb County. Officers said Calvert crossed the median and entered the opposite lane, hitting the other car head-on. He was 21-years-old at the time.

That crash sent 4-month-old Matias Montoya to Egleston Children's Hospital where he died two days later. The baby's parents sustained knee and back injuries, and two other passengers suffered shoulder injuries.

Calvert was charged with homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree, four counts of serious injury by vehicle, and DUI per se.

"DUI per se" is a legal term meaning someone had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of 0.08 grams while operating a motor vehicle.

The now 26-year-old is in court for what the police have called a vehicular homicide.

Calvert is expected to enter his guilty plea during proceedings on Oct. 14.