Man sentenced for thousands of child abuse images in Coweta County

The Brief Joshua Allwine was sentenced to 19 years for child crimes. Police found a 1,000-page manual on his computer. He once bragged that his files could never be cracked.



A Coweta County man will spend the next 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to child exploitation charges involving thousands of encrypted images.

What we know:

Joshua Allwine pleaded guilty in a Coweta County courtroom following his arrest in 2022 for the sexual exploitation of children. A judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison, which District Attorney Herb Cranford described as the maximum sentence for one of the images.

Investigators said Allwine's computer was one of the most difficult to ever crack open. Inside, they found thousands of child sexual abuse images that were deeply encrypted. Allwine had previously bragged to law enforcement that they would never be able to access the files.

The backstory:

During the investigation, authorities discovered a PDF on Allwine's computer called "The Pedophile's Handbook." When the sheriff's office printed the document in June 2022, it was over 1,000 pages long. The manual included 28 chapters with instructions on how to find children and how to recruit single mothers to exploit their children.

What they're saying:

Cranford called the case one of the most "egregious" child pornography cases his office has ever handled.

What's next:

Allwine faces additional legal trouble from charges filed by Peachtree City police in 2022. Those cases remain open, and a trial is still pending. Cranford also noted that Georgia law changed one month after Allwine’s 2022 arrest; the new law would allow the state to seek a separate sentence for every single image found in a person's possession.