Man sentenced for poisoning newborn baby with antifreeze

A South Fulton man convicted of poisoning his newborn daughter by adding antifreeze to her breastmilk is facing 50 years in prison.

A jury found Curtis Jack guilty on all counts in connection with his daughter's 2020 poisoning, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

On October 1, 2020, police said Jack picked up bottles of breastmilk from the mother of his child, who was hospitalized after giving birth to their daughter on September 24, 2020. The woman and Jack, both employees at a company, had been in an intimate relationship since January 2020. Jack had previously insisted that the woman terminate her pregnancy.

After delivering the breastmilk to the child's grandmother, who was also caring for the woman's other daughter, the child became critically ill within 24 hours, suspected of being poisoned.

Jack admitted to adding antifreeze to the breastmilk to South Fulton Police Department detectives.

During the trial, the State presented testimonies from the child's mother, grandmother, law enforcement officers, and medical experts, including a demonstration of how easy it was to poison the breastmilk.

Jack was sentenced to 50 years, with 40 years to serve in custody.