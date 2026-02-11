Riverdale fallen officer to be honored with Blue Light Ceremony
article
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Riverdale officials plan to hold a Blue Light Ceremony this afternoon honoring Maj. Gregory E. Barney, a Riverdale police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2016.
PREVIOUS: A final goodbye to a fallen Riverdale police major
What we know:
Authorities said Barney was shot and killed during a drug raid. He was a 25-year veteran of the Riverdale Police Department.
The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the police department.
In the year Barney was killed, Riverdale honored him by renaming the Riverdale post office. Officers, community members and state lawmakers attended as the facility was renamed the "Major Gregory E. Barney Post Office Building."