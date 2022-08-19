Man receives life plus 375 years for murder of Fulton County detective

article

A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. He was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and more than 30 other crimes.

"The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office prosecution of this case and the court’s sentence makes it clear that attacks on our law enforcement officers have no place in our state," said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. "Many of our officers worked with and cherished Detective Green during his time with us. Terence’s void will never be filled; however, his family, coworkers, and friends can hopefully gain some closure with this conviction."

Investigators said Menghesha shot Green in the back of the head just after midnight on March 4, 2015. Green and other officers responded to reports from neighbors of gunshots in a Fairburn neighborhood.

Police said Menghesha was allegedly firing an AK-47 into people’s homes. Police fired back at him, injuring him.

Thousands of law enforcement officers from all over the country paid their respects for Detective Green following the shooting.

Green grew up in the Atlanta area. He studied criminal justice at Morris Brown and his only law enforcement post was for Fulton County. He served 22 years.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office was originally seeking the death penalty.