Man pistol-whipped after his girlfriend was sexually assaulted at DeKalb gas station

A Decatur man says he was pistol-whipped at a gas station after his girlfriend turned down another guy’s advances on New Year’s Eve.

Gabriel French said he ended up with a broken nose and a broken thumb after the attack in the food mart at the Valero gas station at 2587 Candler Road on Dec. 31.

French said inside the food mart, a man approached his girlfriend Kaitlin and tried to flirt with her.

When she turned him down, they said the harassment turned into assault.

"The guy runs up and slaps her butt," Gabriel said. "Just out of nowhere, didn’t say anything else."

Gabriel said after that he got into it with the guy when two or three other guys came in with guns and began pistol-whipping him.

Gabriel French said he ended up with a broken nose and a broken thumb after the attack in the food mart at the Valero gas station at 2587 Candler Rd. on Dec. 31. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"They came in guns out," said Kaitlin French. "All of this, for what? Like, why did we deserve this?"

DeKalb County Police said they have not been able to catch up with the attackers.

"The suspects fled the scene and have not been identified," said DeKalb County police public information officer Michaela Vincent. "Fortunately, no one was shot during the incident."

They snapped photos of a red Mercedes SUV they said the attackers were in, but they weren’t able to capture a license plate. They also said gas station surveillance video captured the SUV, but FOX 5 was unable to obtain it.

"I don’t understand what level of entitlement people have where they think they can just disrespect women and talk to them any kind of way," Gabriel said. "When they don’t get their way, you treat them even worse because you’re not getting your way?"

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE