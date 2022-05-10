Man missing after being released from Clayton County hospital

article

Clayton County police are searching for a missing person released from Southern Regional Medical Center.

Officers arrived at 11 Upper Riverdale Road where officials stated that the family of Dontae Johnson was not notified of his release on Tuesday morning.

Johnson, 25, has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, authorities say.

Officials describe Johnson as having black hair and brown eyes weighing in at 140 pounds and 6 feet.

He was described by authorities as wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of black slippers.

If you have any information on Johnson's whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or dial 911.