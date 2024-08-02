Man with machete accused of stealing beer from SW Atlanta store, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of stealing beer from a local food mart.

Officials say the theft happened on Monday at the Pit Stop Food Store on the 200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

According to investigators, the man pulled out a machete after stealing the beers.

The Atlanta Police Department shared security footage of the man at the food mart. In the footage, the man was wearing a red shirt, blue jacket, dark jeans, and red sneakers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.