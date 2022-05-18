Man killed when he's ejected from motorcycle in Cobb County crash, police say

Cobb County police said a 42-year-old man on a motorcycle died when he collided with a car turning onto Interstate 75 on Tuesday evening.

Police said Smyrna resident Harry A. Edwards was pronounced dead at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after he was ejected from his Honda CBR on Terrell Mill Road.

A 2020 Honda CR-V with two people inside was making a left-hand turn from Terrell Mill Road to the I-75 express lane, police said. Investigators said the motorcycle crashed into the right side of the CR-V.

None of the occupants of the CR-V were treated for injuries, police said.

Police did not provide details about pending charges, but said the crash remains under investigation.