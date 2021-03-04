Man killed trying to cross Covington Highway

article

A man was killed while crossing a busy DeKalb County roadway early Thursday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. along Covington Highway near Young Road. DeKalb County police said the man, only identified as a man in his early 60s, tried to cross the busy highway but struck by oncoming traffic.

Police said the driver who struck the man remained at the scene.

The intersection was shut down for almost two hours while crews worked the scene.

The name of the man has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.