Man killed in shooting near Marietta intersection, police say

Cobb County police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man overnight in Marietta.

Officers say the shooting happened at around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Gateway and Twin Brooks Drive.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that officers near the scene heard a gunshot, searched the area, and found a man who had been shot on the ground nearby.

The man died at the scene. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Officials are now working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Marietta Police Department.