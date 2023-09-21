Man killed in shooting on Kirkland Road in Covington
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old man is dead in Newtown County after a shooting earlier today.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a residence on Kirkland Road in Covington shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 21.
The victim was transported to a local hospital but did not survive.
His name has not been released at this time.
It is unknown if the Sheriff's Office has a suspect.
