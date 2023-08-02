Man killed in hit-and-run crash on I-85 entrance ramp
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run on an Interstate 85 ramp late Tuesday night.
Police say the deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the ramp to northbound I-85 from Chamblee Tucker Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found the body of a man near the ramp. The driver was nowhere to be seen.
Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.