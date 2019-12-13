Man killed in Conyers plant shooting, suspect in custody

A man died after he was shot Friday morning at a plant near Conyers, according to Rockdale County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies told FOX 5 the shooting happened at Dart Container, a food service manufacturer on Georgia Highway 138.

Authorities said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital where they later died. The victim has been identified Taurus Andrews.

The suspected gunman, 18-year-old Cameron Golden, was apprehended in Birmingham, Alabama, according to authorities. Federal agents made the arrest at a bus station.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett told reporters at an afternoon news conference that a truck driver spotted Golden running from the plant shortly after the shooting. Levett told FOX 5 they did not know the motive for the shooting.

Golden faces a murder charge, according to the sheriff.

Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School and C.J. Hicks Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

FOX 5 Atlanta has crews on the scene working to gather details and will bring it to you as soon as it becomes available.