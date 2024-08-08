Expand / Collapse search

Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Buford Highway overnight, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 8, 2024 7:37am EDT
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver at around 3 a.m. Aug. 8 on Buford Highway, according to Brookhaven Police Department.

Officers found a man in the northbound lane in the 3400 block of Buford Highway near Briarwood Road NE. It appeared he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stay on the scene.

Police did not provide any other additional about the victim or possible suspect. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.