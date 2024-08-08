Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Buford Highway overnight, police say

article

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver at around 3 a.m. Aug. 8 on Buford Highway, according to Brookhaven Police Department.

Officers found a man in the northbound lane in the 3400 block of Buford Highway near Briarwood Road NE. It appeared he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stay on the scene.

Police did not provide any other additional about the victim or possible suspect.

