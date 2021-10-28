Sheriff: Man killed when car flips over in Rockdale County

Deputies are investigating a crash that killed a driver in Rockdale County Thursday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that around 5:20 a.m. Thursday the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office was called to Klondike Road at McDaniel Road after reports of an accident.

At the scene, deputies found an overturned car with a deceased man inside. No other passengers were inside the vehicle.

At this time, investigators are working to find out how the crash happened.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information about the accident, please call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8035.

