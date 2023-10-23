Man killed by gunfire on Bent Creek Way 24 hours another man wounded

A shooting on Bent Creek Way has left one person dead just 24 hours after someone else was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

A man was shot and killed on Sunday night, according to Atlanta Police Department.

A 21-year-old was wounded when he was shot by someone in a passing car. He is now recovering from a gunshot to his shoulder.

Both shootings happened in the 1900 block near Bent Creek Way and Campbellton Road SW.

Police have not said if the shootings are related.