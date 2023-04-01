Man killed at Jonesboro store after gun stolen from holster

article

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Clayton County Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Flint Road in Jonesboro after receiving a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim, Shannon Watkins, a 37-year-old male, had entered the location to purchase a drink with a holstered weapon on his hip. While waiting in line, a male suspect entered the store and stood behind Watkins. The suspect grabbed the gun from Watkins' hip and ran out of the store.

A struggle ensued between Watkins and the suspect, leading to multiple shots being fired at Watkins. As he attempted to flee, a second subject exited a vehicle and also began firing at him. Both suspects then fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300.

Watkins sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. After an extensive investigation by the detectives, the authorities identified Chris Ervin Jr., an 18-year-old male, as one of the suspects in the shooting.

Warrants were obtained for Ervin Jr. for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault with Intent to Kill, Robbery by Snatching, Cruelty to Children 1st Degree, Criminal Damage 1st Degree, Firearms Discharge Near a Highway, Reckless Conduct, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime. He was taken into custody by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. The Clayton County Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them immediately.