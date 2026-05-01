Man injured in shooting at DeKalb County McDonald’s

The Brief A man was shot and injured at a McDonald’s on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County. Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene. Authorities are asking for tips as the investigation continues.



A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded around 7:40 p.m. to the restaurant in the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as moderate injuries.

Investigators said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been announced.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.