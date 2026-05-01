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Man injured in shooting at DeKalb County McDonald’s

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 1, 2026 1:49pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A man was shot and injured at a McDonald’s on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County.
    • Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.
    • Authorities are asking for tips as the investigation continues.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded around 7:40 p.m. to the restaurant in the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as moderate injuries.

Investigators said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been announced.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.

The Source

  • Information for the above was provided via press release from DeKalb County Police Department. 

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