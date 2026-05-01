Man injured in shooting at DeKalb County McDonald’s
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police said.
What we know:
Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department responded around 7:40 p.m. to the restaurant in the 2300 block of Wesley Chapel Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as moderate injuries.
Investigators said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been announced.
What you can do:
The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.